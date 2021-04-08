Abdullah Addresses Attempted Amman Attack, Affirms Accomplices’ Arrests

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday made his first public statement since last week’s incident in which his half-brother was placed under house arrest and several palace and government officials were arrested for allegedly plotting to stage a coup. “Nothing comes close to what I felt – shock, pain and anger – as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people,” Abdullah wrote in a letter read out on television. The wayward brother, Prince Hamzah, who has since apologized and pledged his allegiance to the king, is “with his family in his palace under my care,” Abdullah assured his people. Earlier Wednesday, US President Joe Biden made his first call to Amman since the conspiracy was revealed, expressing his support for the king. Over a dozen people have been arrested so far, suspected of coordinating with foreign officials and Jordanian tribal leaders in an attempt to incite mass protests and destabilize the kingdom.