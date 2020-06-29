Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ri Butov/Pixabay
Mideast Daily News
Israel
coronavirus
Cabinet
COVID-19
Pandemic
Health
restrictions

After Failing to Reach Agreement, Israel’s ‘Coronavirus Cabinet’ to Reconvene

Uri Cohen
06/29/2020

Israel’s “Corona Cabinet,” consisting of ministers of health, finance and others, will meet again on Monday, in an attempt to determine what actions to take in order to combat a recent surge in case numbers. The team dispersed on Sunday without settling on a plan, after Health Minister Yuli Edelstein demanded to roll back some relief packages and impose a part-time lockdown, but encountered resistance from fellow ministers. Also on Monday, the Knesset is expected to pass a watered-down version of a proposed law authorizing the Shin Bet to surveil Israeli citizens’ movement by phone, in order to sever chains of contaminations. The head of the committee for exterior and security issues guaranteed the bill will be in place temporarily and will expire after several weeks. A total of 334 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed yesterday, bringing the number of cases in Israel to 23,755. So far, 318 Israelis have died from the virus.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.