At Least 70 Killed, Dozens Missing in Flash Floods in Turkey

At least 70 people have been killed and dozens are missing in flash floods that struck northern Turkey, near the Black Sea. The floods first hit last week. The flooding was caused by heavy rains that struck the area on Wednesday. It demolished homes, broke at least five bridges, swept away cars and made roads unpassable. Rescue teams, including some 8,000 personnel and 20 search and rescue dogs, have been working to locate the missing, Al Jazeera reported, citing Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD). Some 40 villages remain without electricity and more than 2,000 people have been evacuated from flood zones, according to AFAD. The floods come on the heels of massive wildfires that have swept through the country’s southern coastal regions in recent weeks. Further flooding is expected after heavy rainfall was predicted for Monday in Black Sea provinces east of the flooded areas.