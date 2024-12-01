Egyptian Glassmaker Fuses Tradition and Innovation at Venice Glass Week

Giorgia Valente introduces us to Sayed Waked, an Egyptian glassmaker whose craft blends ancient tradition with modern artistic expression. Based in Cairo, Waked draws inspiration from Egypt’s rich heritage, incorporating elements of Pharaonic, Coptic, and Islamic eras into his glasswork. His passion began after studying fine arts at the University of Cairo and working as a designer at a handmade glass factory. “I take inspiration from raindrops and waves,” he told The Media Line, explaining how his pieces reflect human experience and the relationship between people and objects.

Waked’s work has gained international attention, with exhibitions in Italy, Bulgaria, and Turkey, including his participation in Venice Glass Week 2024. Held in Murano, Venice, the event featured 260 exhibitions and drew participants from 45 countries. Waked presented a series of colored and transparent glass cubes inspired by children’s toys, symbolizing life as a game and inviting audiences to see life through a playful lens.

In an interview with Valente, Waked expressed gratitude for his Cairo-based studio, where he creates commercial and artistic pieces with the help of local assistants. He views his craft as a continuation of Egypt’s historical legacy in glassmaking and as a medium for fostering global connections.

Despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Waked remains hopeful. “It is difficult, but we will overcome all of this,” he said. His work is a call to focus on creativity and resilience.

