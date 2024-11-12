French Foreign Minister Floats New Sanctions Against Israeli Settlers

France’s foreign minister reiterated Monday that the European Union may soon impose a third round of sanctions against Israeli settlers over escalating violence and settlement activities in the West Bank.

“We were instrumental in setting up the (EU) sanctions regime that was already activated two times, and that might be activated a third time soon,” Jean-Noel Barrot said at the Paris Peace Forum, an annual international cooperation conference set up by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

Barrot condemned the actions of violent settlers and the expansion of settlements as illegal under international law, adding that it is in Israel’s own security interests to halt these activities.

France and Israel have seen their relationship strain in recent months, marked by disagreements over Israel’s handling and military tactics in Gaza and Lebanon.

France has a vested interest in both theaters given its historical relationship with Lebanon and its status as having the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Europe.

After Israeli security briefly detained two French consular officials with diplomatic immunity at a Jerusalem holy site under French jurisdiction last week, Barrot accused Israel of harming bilateral relations, condemned the incident as undermining peace efforts, and announced his intention to summon Israel’s ambassador.

Meanwhile, next Thursday, a high-profile UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel will proceed amid heightened security measures, following recent attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam.