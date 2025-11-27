Donate
Light Theme
Log In
From Texas to Turin, New Pressure Builds on Muslim Brotherhood Networks
Supporters of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood take part in a protest in the village of Sweimeh, near the Jordanian border with the West Bank, on May 21, 2021, to express their solidarity with Palestinians and to celebrate the ceasefire. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

From Texas to Turin, New Pressure Builds on Muslim Brotherhood Networks

Steven Ganot
11/27/2025

Giorgia Valente’s report tracks a quiet but consequential shift in Western policy: the effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to pull the Muslim Brotherhood closer to the legal category of “Foreign Terrorist Organization” and drag Europe in that direction too. The story opens in Turin, where an imam’s contested prosecution reflects growing anxiety in Italy and across the continent about Islamist networks. From there, Valente follows the trail to Washington and Texas, where the American president’s new executive order and Gov. Greg Abbott’s state-level designations have pushed a long-simmering debate into a new phase.

Middle East specialist Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq tells The Media Line this is not just another policy tweak. In his view, Washington is shifting from uneasy pragmatism—treating the Brotherhood as a difficult political actor—to closer ideological alignment with Gulf monarchies and Israel, which have long branded the movement a core threat. He argues the White House is riding a domestic wave of anger over campus protests and the war in Gaza, using terrorism designations to clamp down on what it calls “legalistic Islamism.”

Valente contrasts that with Europe’s slower, more legalistic path: Austria’s ban, French intelligence reports warning of “entryism,” German surveillance of Brotherhood-linked centers. The European Union is unlikely to copy a full US terror listing, but experts expect tighter financial oversight, de-platforming, and pressure on civil associations accused of pushing an Islamist agenda.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Both Abdulrazaq and Italian researcher Daniele Garofalo warn that the Brotherhood is not just an armed structure but a dense social ecosystem. Treating a diffuse, political-religious current as a single terrorist bloc could either contain a dangerous network—or drive it underground, feeding the very radicalization Western governments say they want to stop. To grasp what is at stake, readers will want to follow Valente’s full piece all the way through.

Mideast Daily News
Daniele Garofalo
foreign terrorist organization
Giorgia Valente
Muslim Brotherhood
Tallha Abdulrazaq
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods