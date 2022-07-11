The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Group in Lebanon Calls for Boycott of New ‘Thor’ Movie
Detail of poster urging people in Lebanon to boycott "Thor: Love and Thunder" over its Israeli star Natalie Portman.
Mideast Daily News
Marvel
Movie
Lebanon
Boycott
Israel

Group in Lebanon Calls for Boycott of New ‘Thor’ Movie

The Media Line Staff
07/11/2022

A group in Lebanon is calling on people in the country to boycott the new Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” because one of its stars, Natalie Portman, is Israeli and because, though she has been critical of Israel, she has not denied the existence of the Jewish State. The Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel in Lebanon last week issued the call to boycott the movie that is part of the popular Marvel franchise, a couple days ahead of its opening in some Lebanese theaters on July 8, the Israellycool website first reported in English. The campaign notes that Portman has been critical of Israel and its policies that she refused to travel to Israel to receive the Genesis Prize in the presence of then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu because she said she “must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality and the abuse of power.” The campaign adds, however, that: “Although Portman’s position is an expression of the escalation of hostility to Israeli policies even among some Israelis or who were born or raised in the Zionist entity, it is clear from her words that her problem is confined to some policies, not to the entity of ‘Israel’ itself, which Portman considers to have been established.” The global gross earnings of the film, in the US and in 47 markets worldwide, as of Sunday was $302 million.

