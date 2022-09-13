Hebron Blogger Shows TikTok Viewers That It’s a Dog’s Life

A blogger from Hebron is working to change Palestinian society’s negative view toward dogs using social media. Munther Jabari has posted dozens of videos on TikTok while training Lucy, his German shepherd, Xinhua reported. The videos have attracted over 30,000 followers and garnered over 3.2 million likes. After two years of training, Lucy can bring him water and even buy some stuff from the grocery store, according to the report. He told the news service that he came up with the idea in late 2020 after noticing that some of his West Bank neighbors considered dogs “unclean” animals that should not be approached, and that some even abused stray animals. Some West Bank residents, he says, believe dog breeders are “violating customs and traditions.” Jabari, 32, says he has plans to establish a shelter in the West Bank to protect and save stray dogs from violence, torture, and killing.