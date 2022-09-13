The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hebron Blogger Shows TikTok Viewers That It’s a Dog’s Life
Palestinian TikTok personality Munther Jabari performs a trick with his pet German shepherd dog Lucy on a soccer field in the city of Hebron in the West Bank on May 23, 2022. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hebron
blog
TikTok
dogs

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2022

A blogger from Hebron is working to change Palestinian society’s negative view toward dogs using social media. Munther Jabari has posted dozens of videos on TikTok while training Lucy, his German shepherd, Xinhua reported. The videos have attracted over 30,000 followers and garnered over 3.2 million likes. After two years of training, Lucy can bring him water and even buy some stuff from the grocery store, according to the report. He told the news service that he came up with the idea in late 2020 after noticing that some of his West Bank neighbors considered dogs “unclean” animals that should not be approached, and that some even abused stray animals. Some West Bank residents, he says, believe dog breeders are “violating customs and traditions.” Jabari, 32, says he has plans to establish a shelter in the West Bank to protect and save stray dogs from violence, torture, and killing.

