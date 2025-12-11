‘Hitler Would’ve Loved You’: Mike Evans Challenges Tucker Carlson to Debate After Fiery Theo Von Appearance

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Jerusalem’s Friends of Zion Center, has challenged conservative commentator Tucker Carlson to a public debate after Carlson used an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s online talk show and video podcast This Past Weekend on Wednesday to accuse evangelical leaders of distorting Christian theology to defend Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. The exchange has touched off a pointed confrontation between two prominent voices on the American right over faith, politics, and accusations of antisemitism.

On the show, recorded in the US, Carlson said his anger is directed not at Israelis or Jews but at evangelical pastors who, he argued, have “theology so deranged that they think their Christian faith requires them to support the murder of children, including Christian children.” Pointing to Israeli strikes that damaged or destroyed churches in Gaza, he said Christian leaders who defend those actions “misrepresent” the Gospel and branded them “false prophet[s].” Carlson described himself as an Episcopalian and said his criticism stems from his own reading of scripture.

The discussion then turned directly to Evans, whose comments in The Jerusalem Post had been prepared for the episode. Carlson read Evans’ claim that “a movement within the MAGA movement … is anti-Israel,” allegedly led by Carlson, who is said to be “saying worse things presently [than] the Nazi party said.” Carlson pushed back, saying he is “totally anti-Nazi, … totally anti-hate,” and particularly opposed to “blood guilt and collective punishment, which is what was bad about the Nazis.” He added that being labeled a Nazi by a Christian figure “does get under my skin.”

Evans, speaking to The Media Line, responded bluntly: “Tucker, you go on your show and accuse Israel of murdering Christians, and you mock me because you don’t believe all the antisemitic things you’ve said about Israel are worse than what the Nazis said in their party platform. … Hitler would’ve loved you, Tucker, and so do your bankers in Qatar. If you really believe your cause is righteous as a Christian, then debate me.”

Their confrontation builds on earlier tensions. In a November 13 Ynet interview, Evans denounced Carlson’s claim that Christian Zionism is a “dangerous heresy” and warned that such rhetoric “gets Jews killed,” invoking the Holocaust. He described Christian Zionism as central to global Christian identity, said 750 million Christians identify as Zionists, and credited evangelicals with securing US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel policies. Evans also warned that adversaries, including Qatar, are using modern media and digital tools to erode Christian support for Israel.