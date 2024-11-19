In Drone Defense Shift, Israel Partners With Ukraine for Strategic Insights

Veronica Neifakh of The Media Line reports that Israel is seeking drone warfare expertise from Ukraine, marking a shift from its previous approach to Ukrainian warnings about Iranian drone threats. The collaboration arises as Israel faces escalating drone attacks from Iran and its proxies, with 1,300 drone strikes since October 7, 2023. Israel views Ukraine’s battlefield expertise, gained through years of drone-based conflict with Russia, as vital for adapting its air defense capabilities.

Ukraine has endured over 7,000 Russian drone attacks in 2024 alone, making its drone industry a key player on the global stage. Israeli companies hope to learn from Ukraine’s experience in countering drones and overcoming GPS jamming. According to an anonymous Israeli military source, the practical experience of Ukrainian forces offers Israel valuable knowledge in counter-drone tactics.

Defense analyst Ian Matveev highlighted the mutual benefits of this relationship, emphasizing Israel’s established air defense expertise and Ukraine’s focus on electronic warfare. However, Matveev remains cautious about interpreting this cooperation as a sign of deeper military alignment. Neifakh concludes by noting that while knowledge-sharing may boost defense strategies, meaningful collaboration would require tangible resources and weaponry exchanges.