In Gaza, It’s Safe To Go Back in the Water
Palestinians swim and play on the beach in the Gaza Strip at sunset, on July 1, 2022. (Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
In Gaza, It’s Safe To Go Back in the Water

Steven Ganot
07/11/2022

Gaza’s once-polluted Mediterranean beaches have become a popular recreational attraction in the Palestinian coastal enclave after a major sewage cleanup effort has made 65% of the coastline safe for swimming. One resident, Nabila Haniya, was quoted in the British daily The Guardian as saying, “We didn’t come for seven years because the water was not safe. Now it looks so much better. … The color is different, more blue. This is our second beach day this year.” Under the pressure of a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade, Gaza’s sewage treatment plants have been overwhelmed, and for more than a decade, untreated waste flowed directly into the sea. In October 2021, 180,000 cubic meters of sewage per day was being dumped into the Mediterranean. But over the last year, a more consistent and plentiful supply of electricity has enabled Gaza’s three internationally funded sewage treatment plants to ramp up their operations. Now, 95% of the waste can be removed before Gaza’s water is released back into the environment. About 70% of the sewage is fully treated in modern facilities and the remaining 30% is partially treated.

