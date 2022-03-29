In Wake of Attacks, 12 Islamic State Supporters Arrested in Northern Israel

Two days after a deadly terror attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, 12 Israeli citizens were arrested in the Arab town of Umm al-Faham and nearby villages and in Nazareth, suspected of being involved in the attack. Some 31 homes and other locations connected to supporters of the Islamic State were searched byIsrael Police officers on Monday night. The arrested suspects were brought on Tuesday for hearings in the Magistrate’s Court in Haifa. Family members of the assailants also were arrested on suspicion that they were aware of the planned attack. On Sunday, two terrorists from Umm al-Faham shot and killed Border Police officers Yazan Falah and Shirel Aboukrat, both 19, and injured a dozen other people. The attack came less than a week after four people were killed by an Islamic State supporter in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in the city of Beersheba in southern Israel. A senior Israel Police official told the Kan public broadcaster that there is a fear that dormant Islamic State, or ISIS cells in Israel will wake up and become active.