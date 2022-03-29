The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In Wake of Attacks, 12 Islamic State Supporters Arrested in Northern Israel
Family and service members mourn by the wreath-covered grave of Israel Border Police officer Shirel Aboukrat in the Mediterranean coastal Israeli city of Netanya on March 28, 2022. Two policemen were shot dead on March 27 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Israel's northern city of Hadera. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Islamic State
terror attack
Israel Police

In Wake of Attacks, 12 Islamic State Supporters Arrested in Northern Israel

Marcy Oster
03/29/2022

Two days after a deadly terror attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, 12 Israeli citizens were arrested in the Arab town of Umm al-Faham and nearby villages and in Nazareth, suspected of being involved in the attack. Some 31 homes and other locations connected to supporters of the Islamic State were searched byIsrael Police officers on Monday night. The arrested suspects were brought on Tuesday for hearings in the Magistrate’s Court in Haifa. Family members of the assailants also were arrested on suspicion that they were aware of the planned attack. On Sunday, two terrorists from Umm al-Faham shot and killed Border Police officers Yazan Falah and Shirel Aboukrat, both 19, and injured a dozen other people. The attack came less than a week after four people were killed by an Islamic State supporter in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in the city of Beersheba in southern Israel. A senior Israel Police official told the Kan public broadcaster that there is a fear that dormant Islamic State, or ISIS cells in Israel will wake up and become active.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.