Donate
Light Theme
Log In
India’s Prime Minister Modi Seeks To Boost Egypt Ties, Aims for $12 Billion Annual Trade
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
India
Narendra Modi
Bilateral Trade
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

India’s Prime Minister Modi Seeks To Boost Egypt Ties, Aims for $12 Billion Annual Trade

Steven Ganot
06/25/2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday in Cairo, marking the first Indian state visit to Egypt in over two decades. The visit is part of a two-day trip aimed at bolstering the historical ties between the two nations.

Modi and el-Sisi focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding trade, with a goal to increase it to $12 billion annually within five years, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-2022. India is among the top five importers of Egyptian goods, including crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and cotton.

The meeting was held amid international focus on a rebellion led by the head of Wagner Group, a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-standing rule. Neither Modi nor el-Sisi offered immediate comments on the situation.

Both leaders, in office since 2014, have fostered a closer relationship and resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, during a September visit to Cairo, emphasized Egypt’s strategic location, acting as a link between Africa, West Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.