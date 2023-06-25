India’s Prime Minister Modi Seeks To Boost Egypt Ties, Aims for $12 Billion Annual Trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday in Cairo, marking the first Indian state visit to Egypt in over two decades. The visit is part of a two-day trip aimed at bolstering the historical ties between the two nations.

Modi and el-Sisi focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding trade, with a goal to increase it to $12 billion annually within five years, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-2022. India is among the top five importers of Egyptian goods, including crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and cotton.

The meeting was held amid international focus on a rebellion led by the head of Wagner Group, a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-standing rule. Neither Modi nor el-Sisi offered immediate comments on the situation.

Both leaders, in office since 2014, have fostered a closer relationship and resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, during a September visit to Cairo, emphasized Egypt’s strategic location, acting as a link between Africa, West Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.