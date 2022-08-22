Iran Says US Is ‘Procrastinating’ on Nuclear Deal as World Leaders Discuss Progress in Talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of “procrastinating” in reaching a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. “The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides … America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday. “Until we agree on all issues, we cannot say that we have reached a complete agreement,” he also said, adding: “We seek a good agreement which would guarantee Iran’s national interests and would be long-lasting. … We won’t be bitten twice.” The comments come comes days after Iran responded to a European Union proposal, what it said was a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers. Iran’s response to the proposal has not been made public. The United States said that it is studying the response. Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom discussed the efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal in a joint conversation on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the White House. US President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom “discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities,” according to the statement, which was focused on the leaders’ discussion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The Trump Administration pulled the US out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and snapped back sanctions on Iran, leading Iran to enrich uranium at higher levels, violating the deal. Talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the deal began in Vienna in April 2021 and include the US indirectly.