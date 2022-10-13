Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium With 3rd Cascade of Advanced Centrifuges
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Nuclear enrichment
Natanz
Centrifuges

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium With 3rd Cascade of Advanced Centrifuges

Steven Ganot
10/13/2022

Iran’s underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz has begun enriching uranium with a third cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear chief confirmed on Wednesday, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, claimed that all of the country’s nuclear activities, including the design, implementation, and operation time of its plans, are carried out with the knowledge and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Eslami, however, urged the UN nuclear watchdog to “observe confidentiality considerations” after complaining that a confidential IAEA report was leaked to the press. Eslami said the enrichment was part of the country’s strategic response to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions. In December 2020, Iran’s parliament passed a law enabling the country to drop some of its commitments under the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

