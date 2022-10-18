Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi Authorities Open Archaeological Attraction Exhibiting Immense Ancient Assyrian Artifacts
Bishop of the Chaldean Diocese of Alqosh Mar Boulos Thabet looks at a carved plaque lining an ancient irrigation canal dating back to Assyrian times, in the archaeological site of Faydeh (Faida) in the mountains near the town of the same name in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, on Oct. 16, 2022, during the opening of the first phase of a planned archaeological park in Iraqi Kurdistan. (Ismael Adnan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Archaeology
Assyrians

Iraqi Authorities Open Archaeological Attraction Exhibiting Immense Ancient Assyrian Artifacts

Steven Ganot
10/18/2022

An archaeological park was dedicated Sunday in northern Iraq. The park features 2,700-year-old carvings showing kings praying to the gods, and date from the reigns of the Assyrian kings Sargon II (721-705 BCE) and his son Sennacherib (705-681 BCE), both of whom are mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. Thirteen monumental bas-reliefs were cut into the rock walls of a 6-mile irrigation canal at Faida, in the north of the country. Each panel is around 16 feet wide and up to 7 feet tall. “Perhaps in the future others will be discovered,” said Bekas Brefkany, from the Department of Antiquities in Dohuk, in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. Regional authorities hope to open five such parks as “a tourist attraction and a source of income,” said Brefkany. Faida is the first of these. Archaeologists from Kurdistan and Italy’s University of Udine unearthed the findings during several recent digs. There are other rock reliefs in Iraq, said Daniele Morandi Bonacossi, professor of Near Eastern archaeology at the university, but none are as “huge and monumental” as these.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.