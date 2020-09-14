ISIS Fighter Kills Four Lebanese Soldiers, Dies in Gunfight

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed Monday morning during a raid on the home of a former Islamic State fighter in northern Lebanon. According to a military source who spoke with Reuters, the soldiers were rebuffed with heavy gunfire and hand grenades as they attempted to arrest the man, Khaled al-Talawi. Reports in Lebanon said Talawi was later killed as he attempted to flee. He was suspected of orchestrating the murder of three Lebanese civilians last month, and leading a terror cell responsible for several hostile operations in the country. The Lebanese army released a statement saying it was pursuing other individuals who had opened fire on troops.