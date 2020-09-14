Donate
Light Theme
Log In
ISIS Fighter Kills Four Lebanese Soldiers, Dies in Gunfight
Lebanese soldiers check vehicles near the northern port city of Tripoli on Monday following a firefight with a member of Islamic State. (Fathi Al-Masri/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Islamic State
Soldiers
firefight
Middle East

ISIS Fighter Kills Four Lebanese Soldiers, Dies in Gunfight

Uri Cohen
09/14/2020

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed Monday morning during a raid on the home of a former Islamic State fighter in northern Lebanon. According to a military source who spoke with Reuters, the soldiers were rebuffed with heavy gunfire and hand grenades as they attempted to arrest the man, Khaled al-Talawi. Reports in Lebanon said Talawi was later killed as he attempted to flee. He was suspected of orchestrating the murder of three Lebanese civilians last month, and leading a terror cell responsible for several hostile operations in the country. The Lebanese army released a statement saying it was pursuing other individuals who had opened fire on troops.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.