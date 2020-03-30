Netanyahu to Self-quarantine after Adviser Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will enter quarantine after meeting with an adviser who tested positive for coronavirus. Rivka Parush, Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, was among a group of people who last Thursday reportedly briefed the prime minister prior to a vote in parliament. While Parush is believed to have abided by Health Ministry guidelines requiring individuals to practice social distancing, Netanyahu has taken the precaution while the incident is being probed. It is possible that other high-ranking politicians will also be required to self-isolate. This could include Blue and White political chief and interim parliament speaker Benny Gantz, with whom Netanyahu is currently negotiating the formation of a government. As of Sunday night, seven Israeli legislators were in isolation after coming in contact with a carrier of the virus. The development comes as Israeli authorities on Monday raised the country’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the illness caused by coronavirus – to 4,247. Fifteen people have died. The director-general of the Health Ministry has predicted that by the end of the week, some 150 people infected with the virus could be in critical condition, which is more than double the current tally. Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post has reported that Israel’s Mossad acquired some 10 million masks, dozens of ventilators and tens of thousands of test-kits. Last week, Netanyahu tasked the spy agency with overseeing efforts to procure medical necessities from abroad.