Netanyahu, Gantz Deny, then Admit Unity Conversation

After first denying the conversation took place, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White faction head Benny Gantz admitted speaking with each other about forming a unity government. On Wednesday, the two men spoke by telephone and followed-up with a joint statement in which they said negotiation teams were told to get back to the issue of forming a government together. The two parties agreed that the coronavirus situation demands unified action. Speaker of the parliament Yuli Edelstein has resigned his post in a move most believe will assure a replacement will be in position to oversee the process of electing a replacement quickly and denying Netanyahu some wiggle room in maneuvering.