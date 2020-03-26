Donate
Benny Gantz (right), leader of the centrist Blue and White list, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party. (Emmanuel Dunand, Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Netanyahu, Gantz Deny, then Admit Unity Conversation

Michael Friedson
03/26/2020

After first denying the conversation took place, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White faction head Benny Gantz admitted speaking with each other about forming a unity government. On Wednesday, the two men spoke by telephone and followed-up with a joint statement in which they said negotiation teams were told to get back to the issue of forming a government together. The two parties agreed that the coronavirus situation demands unified action. Speaker of the parliament Yuli Edelstein has resigned his post in a move most believe will assure a replacement will be in position to oversee the process of electing a replacement quickly and denying Netanyahu some wiggle room in maneuvering.

