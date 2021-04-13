Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Taliban Pull Out of Peace Summit
A US Marine in Afghanistan. (WikiImages/Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
United States
Afghanistan

Taliban Pull Out of Peace Summit

Uri Cohen
04/13/2021

Afghanistan’s Taliban, the group of Islamist extremists and insurgents fighting the nation’s government for control, announced on Monday they would not attend the regional summit scheduled for next week in Turkey, which has been coordinated for some weeks now by both the United Nations and the United States. Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem explained that a later date for the meeting, which is aimed at resolving the Afghan quagmire, could be a possibility. According to the deal signed by the Taliban and the former White House administration early last year, the United States must withdraw all its remaining troops from Afghanistan, some 2,500 of them, by the end of the month. In return, the Taliban and the US-backed Kabul government were supposed to hammer out a power-sharing agreement, but the negotiations held in Doha over the past year quickly fizzled out. US President Joe Biden recently said it will be “difficult” to pull all American soldiers out by May 1, and concerns have grown that violence could soon ensue if no deal is reached.

