Donate
Light Theme
Log In
’They Say They Will Not Be Blowing Up Ships’: Trump Truce Falls Flat
The Magic Seas sinking in the Red Sea. (Screenshot: YouTube)

’They Say They Will Not Be Blowing Up Ships’: Trump Truce Falls Flat

Steven Ganot
07/10/2025

This week, the Red Sea turned deadly again.

As I reported yesterday, two Liberian-flagged cargo ships—the Eternity C and Magic Seas—were sunk by Iran-backed Houthi forces using sea drones, rocket-propelled grenades, and small boats. At least four crew members were killed. Nineteen more are missing. I spoke with European naval sources who confirmed that six castaways were pulled from the water after drifting more than a day.

The Eternity C was reportedly en route to Eilat when it came under sustained attack. Survivors say the Houthis disabled the ship, destroyed lifeboats, and then stuck around until it went under. US and EU officials are calling this the most brutal strike yet. And the Houthis are not hiding it—spokesman Yahya Saree said they targeted the ship in “solidarity with Palestinians.”

This all comes just weeks after President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with the Houthis. “They just don’t want to fight,” he said. “They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore.” That clearly didn’t age well.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Roughly 12% of the world’s trade flows through the Red Sea. Oil prices jumped the moment news broke. Some cargo carriers are already rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. Maritime insurers? Not thrilled. And with sea drones offering greater range and accuracy, the threat just got a major upgrade.

Whether this is a show of force or a new phase of the conflict is anyone’s guess. But if you want the full picture—from the rescue ops to the diplomatic fallout—you can catch all the details in my full story at The Media Line.

Mideast Daily News
Donald Trump
Eternity C
Houthi rebels
Red Sea
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods