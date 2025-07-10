’They Say They Will Not Be Blowing Up Ships’: Trump Truce Falls Flat

This week, the Red Sea turned deadly again.

As I reported yesterday, two Liberian-flagged cargo ships—the Eternity C and Magic Seas—were sunk by Iran-backed Houthi forces using sea drones, rocket-propelled grenades, and small boats. At least four crew members were killed. Nineteen more are missing. I spoke with European naval sources who confirmed that six castaways were pulled from the water after drifting more than a day.

The Eternity C was reportedly en route to Eilat when it came under sustained attack. Survivors say the Houthis disabled the ship, destroyed lifeboats, and then stuck around until it went under. US and EU officials are calling this the most brutal strike yet. And the Houthis are not hiding it—spokesman Yahya Saree said they targeted the ship in “solidarity with Palestinians.”

This all comes just weeks after President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with the Houthis. “They just don’t want to fight,” he said. “They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore.” That clearly didn’t age well.

Roughly 12% of the world’s trade flows through the Red Sea. Oil prices jumped the moment news broke. Some cargo carriers are already rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. Maritime insurers? Not thrilled. And with sea drones offering greater range and accuracy, the threat just got a major upgrade.

Whether this is a show of force or a new phase of the conflict is anyone’s guess. But if you want the full picture—from the rescue ops to the diplomatic fallout—you can catch all the details in my full story at The Media Line.