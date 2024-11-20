Trump’s Presidency Could Reshape Regional Alliances

Nathan Klabin reports on how Donald Trump’s reelection as US president could reshape military and diplomatic dynamics in the Middle East. Trump’s presidency is expected to revitalize US-Israel relations, maintaining robust military cooperation while pushing for normalization agreements, particularly with Saudi Arabia. Experts suggest Trump will continue his firm stance against Iran, likely intensifying the “maximum pressure” campaign targeting its economy and proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

Trump’s unwavering support for Israel could come with expectations, such as concluding military operations in Gaza and Lebanon to facilitate regional diplomacy under the Abraham Accords. Analysts predict that Trump’s deal-making ambitions might lead to pressure on Israel for concessions, while his administration’s military aid may hinge on Israel’s actions against Iran and regional adversaries.

Chief Superintendent Asher Ben Artzi and other experts emphasize Trump’s personal commitment to Israel, contrasting it with the Biden administration’s more conditional support. Observers agree that while Trump’s foreign aid may be more transactional, his policies could bolster Israel’s security and regional standing.

