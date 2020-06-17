Donate
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (C) and the Turkish Armed Forces Command oversee Operation Claw-Tiger from the Army Command Control Center in Ankara, Turkey on June 17, 2020. (Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Turkey Launches Aerial, Ground Offensive Against Kurdish Rebels in Iraq

Charles Bybelezer
06/17/2020

Turkey on Wednesday announced that it had dispatched warplanes and troops to northern Iraq in the first-known comprehensive aerial and ground offensive targeting the PKK in that country. The Kurdish group, which is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West, has for decades waged an insurgency in southeast Turkey geared toward gaining autonomy. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since it began in 1984. According to Ankara, “Operation Claw-Tiger” was launched in the wake of “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” outposts or bases located inside Turkey close to the shared border. While the Turkish military regularly conducts airstrikes in the area, it has to date refrained from conducting such a sweeping mission. The move has already placed Ankara and Baghdad at odds, with the latter having summoned the Turkish ambassador to express opposition to the move. Turkey is also currently engaged militarily in the wars in Syria and Libya.

