Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Recep Tayyip Erdogan (CC by 2.0)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
lockdown
coronavirus

Turkey to Impose 4-day Lockdown amid Coronavirus Crisis

Charles Bybelezer
04/21/2020

As Turkey struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a four-day lockdown would be imposed on 31 cities beginning Thursday. Ankara has implemented similar measures over the past two weekends. The country’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed to over 90,000, the most of any Middle Eastern nation. Indeed, Turkey has overtaken Iran as the regional epicenter, prompting accusations that Erdogan’s government did not initially do enough to restrict public movement over fears of the potential effect on an already fragile economy. The president noted that the weekend lockdowns were likely to continue “for some time,” pointing to the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of May as a target date for the gradual resumption of normal activities.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.