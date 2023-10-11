US, Israel, and Egypt Discuss Safe Passage for Gaza Civilians as Conflict Escalates

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that the US is in talks with Israel and Egypt about creating a safe passage for civilians in Gaza. The discussions come in the wake of intense Israeli airstrikes following a deadly mass attack by Hamas over the weekend.

Sullivan told White House reporters that consultations are ongoing but declined to share details, stating the matter was being discussed among operational agencies. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported at least 900 Palestinians killed and up to 4,600 injured since the airstrikes began. The UN noted that more than 180,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been rendered homeless due to the ongoing conflict.

Israeli officials say the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks and subsequent clashes now exceeds 1,200. Both the US and key Western allies have reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense.

Responding to questions about civilian casualties, Sullivan said neither the US nor Israel deliberately targets civilians, adding that military operations adhere to international law and the law of war. Palestinians in Gaza, however, describe the Israeli bombardment as a new “Nakba,” referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 war.