You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US May Blacklist Houthis, Oman Says  
David Schenker,,head of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in the State Department.
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
YEMEN
Oman
sanctions

US May Blacklist Houthis, Oman Says  

Uri Cohen
12/06/2020

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi on Saturday claimed the United States was considering slapping Yemen’s Houthi movement with sanctions, as part of Washington’s continuing efforts to cripple Iran and stymie its influence in the Middle East. Al Busaidi said during the Bahrain security summit that the issue was raised by the head of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in the State Department, David Schenker, during a recent discussion. Last month, Reuters quoted two sources within President Donald Trump’s administration who threatened to blacklist the Houthi rebels that have been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen ever since their overthrow of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2014. The Shi’ite movement is aligned with Tehran, and has in recent weeks ratcheted up its assaults on Saudi oil facilities and ships. Yet the Omani diplomat seemed skeptical of American sanctions, saying: “is that decision going to resolve the Yemeni conflict given that this group is a key player? … Or is it better to really support what the United Nations envoy is trying to do by inviting everyone including that group to the table?” The conflict in Yemen has led to the deaths of over 112,000 people and displaced more than three million. It is considered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis today.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.