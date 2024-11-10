I am the reporter for an article on the violence that gripped Amsterdam on Thursday night as Israeli soccer fans were assaulted following a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The attacks, which took place in various parts of the city, involved hit-and-run assaults, fireworks, and beatings that left several Israeli fans injured. Five individuals were hospitalized but later discharged, while between 20 and 30 others sustained minor injuries. The violence, which unfolded despite the deployment of 800 police officers, marked one of Amsterdam’s largest law enforcement operations in recent memory.

Tensions had been mounting prior to the match, as Israeli fans arriving in Amsterdam engaged in provocative acts, including tearing down and burning a Palestinian flag and vandalizing a taxi in Dam Square. Videos circulated on social media depicting inflammatory chants, which heightened tensions further. In response, Mayor Femke Halsema took preventive measures, banning planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations near Johan Cruyff Arena and bolstering security, yet violence still erupted after the match concluded.

The assaults have drawn international condemnation, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on the Dutch government to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jewish communities in the Netherlands. Dutch authorities, led by police chief Peter Holla, have launched a comprehensive investigation into the violence, focusing on social media platforms such as Telegram, which reportedly played a role in coordinating attacks. Amsterdam remains under an emergency order, with heightened police presence and additional measures to protect Jewish institutions.

Looking to illustrate the article, I searched the collection of a major distributor of editorial photos for photojournalism and found no pictures at all of the Israeli fans being attacked, even though social media was full of photos and videos of the riots. There were many images of the Israeli fans demonstrating at Dam Square, lighting flares and chanting slogans ahead of the Nov. 7 match. There were numerous images of politicians and officials speaking out against the riots, which photo captions referred to as “scuffles.” Additionally, there were photos of Maccabi fans returning to Israel, some appearing triumphant, while others were visibly emotional. But nothing depicted the actual riots—an apparent example of the selective, one-sided reporting that The Media Line aims to correct.

To read more about the complex roots of this incident, its political fallout, and ongoing investigations into extremist influences, please see my full article.