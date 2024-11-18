A Palestinian State Will Not Resolve the Conflict; It Will Make It Worse

Maariv, Israel, November 4

In a recent Knesset session, MK Ayman Odeh boldly declared, “I am a proud son of the Palestinian people,” while introducing a bill to recognize a Palestinian state, provoking ire, particularly from Likud members. Just the day before, all Arab Knesset members were present to oppose a bill suggesting Israel sever ties with UNRWA. This assertive stance by Arab Knesset members, alongside ally Ofer Cassif, raises the question: What role do they play in the Israeli legislative body? Notably, they were absent during events where the president and prime minister spoke. Their presence is mostly in sessions where political tension peaks. What did Odeh and his colleagues anticipate? That the Knesset, largely against a Palestinian state, would support their bill? Experience with the “state of Gaza” shows foreign sovereignty endangers Israel’s security. It is evident that Arab Knesset members act as proxies for the Palestinian Authority, confusing Israelis and some of their electorate. Yet, Arab society in Israel generally shows restraint. Arab communities face threats from Lebanon and criticism in Lebanese media for their “life of comfort and luxury.” Their representatives’ radical rhetoric escalates with each session. Under Israel’s flag, they avoid condemning terrorist acts, using severe language against the state, exploiting Israeli democracy. Perhaps only Mansour Abbas is willing to temper his rhetoric. Meanwhile, leftist Israelis advocate for the two-state solution, reminiscing about leaders who opposed a Palestinian state. The proposal for a Palestinian state threatens Israel’s existence and regional peace. Abu Mazen’s vision encroaches on the Jewish homeland, including East Jerusalem, perpetuating terror. As we near neutralizing Hamas and Hezbollah, the emboldened enemy revels in perceived victory, pushing for a Palestinian state. After October 7, opposition to a Palestinian state should be resolute, especially among Israelis. Animosity toward Israel from extremist Muslims, especially Shiites, is mounting, supported by Western demonstrations on college campuses. It transcends Israel’s security; it’s about the Jewish people’s historical connection to their homeland. Palestinian Arabs assert “rights” and fabricate history, convincing figures like Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, our 3,000-year history isn’t instilled in our youth, who focus solely on security, neglecting their heritage. The so-called two-state solution is far from a viable resolution; it will not only fail to end the conflict but is likely to exacerbate it. Arab members of the Knesset, who blatantly violate their oath of allegiance, understand this all too well. —Yossi Ahimeir (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)