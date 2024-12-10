Arab Action Against Chaos in the Region

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, November 24

The Middle East is undergoing a dramatic transformation in terms of geography, politics, economics, society, and national security. These comprehensive strategic changes should urge Arab countries to engage and cooperate more effectively, both individually and regionally, as well as together as a cohesive Arab alliance. The current political apathy mirrors a scenario in which a cancerous growth is allowed to spread unchecked, infiltrating the Arab world without any countermeasures. On an optimistic note, the demographic landscape of the Arab world, characterized by a significant youth population, offers a glimmer of hope for the future. A young populace presents the opportunity to build a forward-thinking national identity—grounded in accountability and transparency—essential for effective governance. However, the picture is not wholly positive. Territorial disputes are prevalent across the region, particularly between Arab and non-Arab states vying for sovereignty or imposing their jurisdictions. Political tensions are mounting within and across these borders, while economic and resource challenges attract diverse actors from both inside and outside the region. Moreover, the areas of energy, maritime access, and security face significant hurdles. Countless state and nonstate entities are forcing their ideologies on others, reassessing policies and practices in pursuit of regional geopolitical ambitions through national security measures. The increasingly common resort to force to resolve disputes is perhaps the most alarming trend, and this has been greeted with a tepid response regionally and internationally, suggesting a tacit acceptance as long as such practices remain confined to the region. It’s time for decisive action. Despite the stark global divisions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres convened a “Summit for the Future” in New York this fall, aiming to reinvigorate multilateralism and collective responsibility in the 21st century. Within this framework, Arab countries must take decisive measures and make deterrent political decisions concerning their aggressive neighbors. They should adopt a proactive geopolitical vision for the Middle East’s future, establishing the necessary conditions to cultivate constructive and advantageous relations between Arab and non-Arab nations. Some might contend that the region cannot withstand further military conflict. Regardless of the veracity of this claim, it misses the point of the discussion. This is not a call for war; rather, it is a call for potent political action with tangible repercussions. Turning a blind eye to injustice and violence will inevitably escalate conflict and war at our doorstep. Others may argue that the Arab world is too unstable to instigate regional transformation, adhering to the saying, “Better the devil you know.” This perspective fails to acknowledge the ongoing regional changes, often occurring to their detriment. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s declaration that Israel was “changing the Middle East” was swiftly followed by Israeli encroachments across the Levant, in countries such as Lebanon and Syria, extending to Yemen. Frankly, I am deeply troubled by these excesses and developments that redefine the Middle East, often at the cost of Arab national interests. Moreover, I foresee no immediate resolution to the prevailing escalation and humanitarian failures. We stand at a pivotal junction, and the forthcoming developments are likely to worsen. This is certainly not a moment for complacency or indifference. Given the blatant violation of international law presented by current actions, Arab member states of the United Nations, in conjunction with former members of the Non-Aligned Movement and several Security Council members, must rapidly draft a resolution urging the cessation of Israel’s cross-border operations and enforce a cease-fire, regardless of any dissent from permanent council members. The recommended measures consist of a few things. First, Arab countries should embrace a gradual approach to reform in order to meet the aspirations of their youth. Building solid foundations and robust national security capabilities will shield these nations and their young populations from recurring shocks and disillusionment, exacerbated by increasing injustice and inequality. Second, Arab countries must recalibrate, diversify, and balance their regional and international relations to reduce reliance on any single power. They should then bolster their political and security strengths to forge more balanced and stable regional alliances with their neighbors, fostering mutual benefit. This should be the basis for enhancing Arab nations’ credibility and political leverage. Otherwise, their regional proposals will be disregarded by adversaries and ignored domestically. Third, Arab countries need to proactively craft future-oriented visions for a more equitable and advantageous security framework for the region, preempting efforts by others to reshape and reallocate alliances for their own interests. The most effective path to this goal is to establish a regional framework document featuring two tracks, initially proposed by Arab nations and discussed internally, before being presented to non-Arab regional parties. The first track of this document should reaffirm the UN Charter and emphasize the principles of good neighborly relations among states and principles particularly significant to the region, such as the inadmissibility of acquiring territory through force. The second track should create a regional consultative structure for national security that prioritizes conflict resolution via diplomacy, crisis management, regional threat reduction, and disarmament. Participants respecting and adhering to these proposed principles will be invited to join the more consultative second track. The events currently unfolding in the Middle East and beyond are challenging. Many question whether now is the appropriate time for a forward-thinking regional initiative. I ponder this frequently, always concluding that the staggering costs of inaction—especially for the vulnerable or passive—demand action and positive steps before it is too late. —Nabil Fahmy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)