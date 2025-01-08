Jumblatt: The Shebaa Farms Are Syrian

Nida Al Watan, Lebanon, December 28

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt’s recent visit to Damascus, where he met with Ahmed al-Sharaa (known as al-Golani), revealed a fresh approach to leadership in Syria. At the helm of this new Syrian administration, al-Sharaa articulated a clear stance on Lebanese-Syrian relations, emphasizing mutual sovereignty and independence, alongside a firm commitment to non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs. Al-Sharaa affirmed, “Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, the independence of its decision-making, and ensure security stability.” The large Lebanese delegation was notably taken aback by al-Sharaa’s intent to directly engage with the Lebanese public, utilizing an array of Lebanese media outlets. According to reports from Nida Al Watan, al-Sharaa chose to bypass the stringent security protocols customarily surrounding Syrian officials. Media representatives swiftly seized the opportunity to probe al-Sharaa on a gamut of highly confidential subjects, including the contentious ownership of the Shebaa Farms and the evolving dynamics between the nascent Syrian leadership and the Shiite communities in Lebanon and Syria. Additionally, there was intense scrutiny over the fate of treaties and agreements forged between Syria and Lebanon during the previous regime. Al-Sharaa, breaking from prior diplomatic conventions, articulated his position transparently, shedding light on the past era characterized by Syrian and Iranian influence. He boldly stated, “Syria was a source of concern and turmoil, and its interference in Lebanese affairs was detrimental. The former regime colluded with Iranian militias to destabilize Syria. Our efforts were seamless, incurring minimal losses as we took charge of major city centers without incurring any destruction.” He explicitly accused the deposed Assad regime of orchestrating the assassinations of Kamal Jumblatt, Bachir Gemayel, and Rafic Hariri. This new stance from the Syrian leader resonated with Walid Jumblatt’s address, in which he celebrated the liberation from tyranny. He hailed the resilience of this transformed nation, expressing hope for the normalization of Lebanese-Syrian relations through official diplomatic channels. Jumblatt also advocated for accountability for those who committed crimes against both Lebanese and Syrians, envisioning historical sites as memorials to past struggles. The discussions in Damascus tackled several pressing issues. On the Shebaa Farms dispute, al-Sharaa indicated that the matter would be resolved through Syria’s emerging institutions. In contrast, Jumblatt argued for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 242, recognizing the Farms occupied by Israel as Syrian territory, and urged border demarcation efforts to clarify territorial rights. In addressing Shiite affairs, al-Sharaa emphasized a vision for Syria that transcends sectarian divides, resisting any external interference in its affairs. He stated, “Regarding Lebanese Shiites, irrespective of their political allegiance, we engage with them through the lens of statehood, steering clear of political bias, and forging a new chapter with all Lebanese communities.” Regarding bilateral agreements, Jumblatt assured the submission of a comprehensive memorandum that would propose revisions and additional considerations. Al-Sharaa also announced the dispatch of a governmental delegation to Suwayda, promising enhanced services while respecting the city’s unique characteristics and national importance. He critiqued the international community’s failure to resolve the Syrian crisis over 14 years and championed a path of self-determination, asserting that Syria’s future will chart a new course. Following their meeting, Jumblatt expressed his admiration for the encounter, proclaiming, “I embrace all of Syria and not just Suwayda. The meeting was exceptional, signaling a new chapter between our peoples.” Former MP Marwan Hamadeh praised al-Sharaa’s discourse as a foundational basis for future developments. Meanwhile, MP Akram Chehayeb voiced his astonishment at the transformation he observed in Syria, reflecting a change unseen in the 24 years under former President Bashar Assad’s regime. Arriving at the newly designated Yabous checkpoint, visitors were confronted with a startling sight: a torn portrait of Bashar Assad alongside a fading image of his father, Hafez Assad. In stark contrast, the imagery of the new Syrian leadership remained absent, replaced only by the new national flag. A testament to ongoing hardships, vendors lined the road selling cans of gasoline amid an evident fuel crisis. Observations suggested a significant reduction in the once ubiquitous security checkpoints between the Lebanese border and Damascus, signaling a departure from former practices. Notably, the new leadership was composed predominantly of younger figures, noticeably devoid of older individuals among the ranks. As the delegation entered the People’s Palace, its unchanged façade prompted curiosity. A young palace staff member revealed that Rafic Hariri was the palace architect, ominously hinting at the involvement of the former regime in Hariri’s assassination. Despite a stark reduction in palace staff from a thousand employees during Assad’s era to a bare minimum now, signaling the new leadership’s shifting priorities away from palatial grandeur, the “People’s Palace” retained its antiquated allure. A senior protocol officer, reflecting on the Lebanese delegation’s visit, remarked on the unyielding pursuit of media freedom, noting, “I was impressed by the Lebanese media’s relentless drive to secure their objectives.” This observation underscored a cultural juxtaposition, where the new Syrian regime is unaccustomed to the vibrant political discourse that unfolded before them. Within the palace’s main reception hall, a lively scene unfolded as media personnel gradually closed the distance from the designated coverage area, eventually engaging al-Sharaa directly. His willingness to converse freely with journalists hinted at a newfound openness, metaphorically welcoming Lebanese journalistic practices. This signifies a radical departure from regional norms of media constraint. Beyond the Jumblatt visit, Damascus bore witness to a series of strategic developments attesting to Syria’s elevated regional profile post-Assad. The new leader, al-Golani, engaged with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and discreetly with a Saudi delegation, underlining a shift towards diplomatic restoration. Intriguingly, al-Golani also met with former Syrian Vice President Farouk al-Sharaa at his Damascus residence, extending an invitation to a national conference on Syria’s future, thereby indicating the evolving regional paradigm. —Ahmed Ayash (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)