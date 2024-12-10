National Service in the United Arab Emirates: Our Collective Duty

Al-Ittihad, UAE, December 5

Since its inception, the United Arab Emirates has demonstrated astute leadership in its quest to forge a resilient society equipped to navigate challenges and safeguard national resources. A pivotal aspect of this strategic vision is national service, which serves as the cornerstone of efforts to bolster the country’s defense capabilities and ensure security and stability. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to fortify its defensive prowess, as envisioned by its ambitious leaders, who are intent on preparing the youth to adeptly respond to a myriad of regional and global dynamics. In a world where challenges and security concerns evolve swiftly, each nation must guarantee the readiness of its military and security forces to tackle these exigencies effectively. Through the implementation of national service, the UAE emphasizes imparting combat and military proficiency to its youth, while instilling discipline and a sense of responsibility. These competencies extend beyond mere defense, equipping individuals with the ability to make swift decisions under duress and collaborate effectively in fluctuating environments, thereby enhancing societal resilience against any adversities. Moreover, national service plays a crucial role in cultivating a well-trained human resource pool that contributes not only to the armed forces but also to domestic security agencies and other institutions that underpin the nation’s stability. The entire fabric of Emirati society thrives on the cooperative ethos shared by various security and military bodies, with national service serving as a foundational pillar in broadening the scope of this collaboration. Despite its significant positive impact, national service faces challenges that must be navigated to ensure its continued success. Chief among these is the need to keep pace with technological advancements, necessitating the integration of cutting-edge technologies and training methodologies within military and security paradigms. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence systems, state-of-the-art security monitoring techniques, and advanced tactical operations. By adapting national service programs to these technological shifts, the UAE can continue to enhance the capabilities of its armed and security services, ensuring its position at the forefront of nations adept at safeguarding their security and stability. In conclusion, it is imperative to recognize that national service in the United Arab Emirates transcends traditional military service; it is a profound investment in developing human capital that forms the bedrock of the nation’s strength across various sectors. Through this initiative, young Emiratis are empowered to uphold national stability and counter potential internal or external challenges. It is also a vital instrument for fostering national unity and reinforcing Emirati identity, positioning the UAE as a regional exemplar in maintaining security and stability. At Dubai Police, we uphold the view that serving the nation is both an honor and a duty. We are steadfast in our support of this national endeavor, contributing to the preparation of a generation ready to face the future with confidence and determination, ensuring the continued advancement and prosperity of our cherished nation. —Dubai Police Chief Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)