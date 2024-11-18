Save UNRWA!

Al-Ahram, Egypt, November 7

The recent events in our region, marked by the protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas, have had devastating repercussions for the Palestinian cause—consequences that must be addressed without delay. The immediate priority for Arab nations, through the United Nations and the new US administration, should be to alleviate the impact of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. Currently, around 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza are in desperate need of comprehensive shelter and emergency assistance in all aspects of life. Even the Palestinian camps within the Strip have been left without aid, especially since the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been barred from operating in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel has opposed the presence of this international agency, arguing it should be folded into a single global refugee organization. UNRWA, however, is more than a relief organization; it supports around 6 million Palestinians, funding many camps both in the diaspora and in regions neighboring Israel, like Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Since its inception after 1949, parallel to the birth of the Israeli state, UNRWA has been vital. Israel’s objective to dismantle UNRWA aims to suppress the right of return for Palestinians. Israel has justified its actions by claiming that some UNRWA members are affiliated with Hamas, presenting a list of 11 agency employees purported to be members. Even if such affiliations were verified, it does not justify dismantling this crucial organization. Without UNRWA, poverty and deprivation would greatly increase among Palestinian families, leaving countless children without support, income, or a home. It is imperative for Arab nations and the international community to collaborate to reinstate UNRWA’s operations and provide relief to Gaza, thereby offering hope to the millions who have suffered due to this conflict, which many view as genocidal. In Lebanon, there is a pressing need for the Lebanese people to rebuild their national institutions. Electing a president and deploying the army at the border will help to counteract any pretexts Israel might exploit to engage in military action against Hezbollah. This strategy would place Israel in a difficult position before the new American administration and the international community, exposing plans that may include reoccupying Arab territories and fueling instability in our region. —Osama Saraya (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)