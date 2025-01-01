Okaz, Saudi Arabia, December 27

The Saudi warnings to German authorities prior to the tragic Magdeburg attack—where 5 people were killed and 200 people were injured when a man drove into a Christmas market full of holiday shoppers—serve as a stark reminder of international and moral responsibility. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued three advance alerts regarding Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, an individual exhibiting extremist tendencies and making explicit threats on social media. These were not mere signals but were grounded in precise, substantiated data garnered through extensive surveillance of the perpetrator’s alarming actions. Astonishingly, these warnings suggested the potential for one of the most significant terrorist operations on German soil in its recent history. Nevertheless, German authorities chose a lenient approach, closing the investigation files under the rationale of “no concrete danger.” This negligence transcends a simple oversight; it undermines the principle of international collaboration, a standard the kingdom has consistently upheld by sharing intelligence to combat terrorism and extremism. Saudi Arabia, a global leader in countering extremist ideology, has again proven its reliability as a partner in fostering global security and stability. When met with indifference, such as in Magdeburg, the consequences are catastrophic. This situation begs the question: how could Germany, a nation previously afflicted by similar incidents, dismiss three successive warnings from a powerful ally like Saudi Arabia? Was it a misinterpretation of the information? A lack of trust in external intelligence? Or did German bureaucratic processes inhibit the serious consideration of these warnings? If any of these is true, it places substantial responsibility on the German authorities, who ignored clear indications that might have prevented this disaster. Disregarding credible warnings from Saudi Arabia exposes not only a deficiency in competence but also a significant misunderstanding of the critical nature of international security cooperation. This catastrophe could have been averted if Saudi Arabia’s warnings had been heeded. The kingdom, with its proven track record of neutralizing similar threats, offers a benchmark for effective international partnership, making the neglect of these warnings indefensible. In the modern world, security cooperation among nations is an imperative, not a mere option. Saudi Arabia, with its steadfast positions and clear vision, has established itself as a trustworthy source of accurate information vital for enhancing international security and stability. The events in Magdeburg highlight that ignoring such warnings jeopardizes not only a specific nation but also global and regional security. Ultimately, the lesson from this incident is that negligence invites loss. The kingdom discharged its obligations by warning and cooperating, issuing alerts about potentially the largest terrorist operation in Germany’s recent history. Yet, the German authorities chose to disregard these signals, leading to dire consequences for which they are fully accountable. Saudi wisdom will endure as a beacon of reason and equilibrium, and those who ignore it stand to lose more than they might anticipate. —Firas Trabulsi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)