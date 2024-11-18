The Gulf Will Help Lebanon, but Not Without Accountability

Al Rai, Kuwait, November 6

The upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait will showcase a strong display of unity among Gulf nations, highlighting a commitment to prioritize national interests, human well-being, and future-focused development. As these leaders work on balancing foreign policies to safeguard their roles, they emphasize that leadership should remain within the region. A significant focus of the summit will be Lebanon’s current plight, exacerbated by Israeli aggressions against its cultural and historical landmarks, revealing disdain for Lebanon’s values of coexistence and pluralism. Lebanon, traditionally seen as a second home by Gulf citizens, is now seeking support from Gulf states for reconstruction, with costs estimated at $15 billion. However, the Gulf region today emphasizes rational decision-making over emotional responses, stressing accountability in rebuilding efforts. Previous unrestricted aid often led to entrenched corruption, eroding state structures, and misusing funds intended for reconstruction. The Lebanese political elite has been accused of financial mismanagement, wealth accumulation, and failure to uphold transparency and reform, leaving many citizens without savings. Gulf leaders are urged to provide aid to Lebanon but with conditions to ensure effective use. Lebanon must implement international resolutions to maintain stability, establish diplomatic mechanisms, and ensure that weaponry is solely in the hands of its army and security forces. Reconstruction efforts should focus on building a transparent and accountable state, including electing a president who realigns institutions with contemporary needs. Furthermore, foreign policy must remain committed to the Arab context and not subservient to any single axis. Despite past hostilities, Gulf states are encouraged to aid Lebanon, emphasizing direct oversight of reconstruction through mechanisms akin to the Kuwait Fund for Development. This system would prevent Lebanese political factions from exploiting aid. Though nations are not charities, this opportunity to rebuild Lebanon after devastation should not be missed. Lebanon deserves a state that meets its people’s aspirations. Now is the time for the Lebanese to seize this chance for a better future. —Jassim Boodai (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)