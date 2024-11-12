The US Elections and the Gaza War

Maariv, Israel, November 3

In 1982, Israel emerged from what it believed to be a decisive conflict against a sovereign state, having triumphed in the First Lebanon War, showcasing its formidable air and ground superiority. Strategically, this was significant for Israel because it convinced itself that the existential threats looming since its inception had diminished, leaving it to contend with terrorist and guerrilla groups that seemingly posed no existential danger. However, what was not fully realized at the time was that, since 1979, Israel had inadvertently become the archnemesis of an ambitious and lethal nation—the Islamic Republic of Iran. Having reestablished itself on the ruins of the Shah’s Iran through a swift and brutal revolution, Iran resolved for religious motives to exert its power globally, aiming to subdue the West and obliterate the sole Jewish state. During this period, the Israeli security apparatus was preoccupied with other concerns, seemingly overlooking the developments in Tehran. Iran actively propagated Khomeini’s Islamic revolution worldwide, particularly where Shiite communities resided. In Lebanon, Revolutionary Guard officers formed a new faction named Hezbollah, echoing the Revolutionary Guards’ early moniker from Tehran’s streets. Emboldened by the perceived inadequacies of its foes, Tehran expanded its influence exponentially. The hybrid warfare instigated by this terrorist regime is directly or indirectly culpable for nearly every security-related tragedy experienced by Israelis both domestically and internationally over the past generation. The surprise attack on October 7 was initially orchestrated by Iran, which funded, trained, and armed its proxies—Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and Hamas. However, Yahya Sinwar independently chose to ignite an unexpected conflict, confident that Israel would suffer defeat. Sinwar also expected other Axis entities, particularly Hezbollah, to join the fray. Events unfolded differently, and after a year of combat, Hamas and Gaza were significantly weakened, while Hezbollah suffered substantial losses, finding itself on the verge of complete military collapse. Operation Days of Repentance, marking the first direct Israeli aerial assault on Iran of its kind, demonstrated Israel’s capability to strike at the source and highlighted the Israeli Air Force’s access to Iranian airspace. It is now imperative to adopt a strategic perspective and seize the opportunity to dismantle the Iranian reign of terror, a chance as rare as it is palpable. Hesitation is not an option. This is the unequivocal message we must convey to the United States, emphasizing that this constitutes an existential issue for Israel, independent of US election outcomes. Israel stands at a critical existential and strategic juncture and must continually maintain focus on the broader context. The time is ripe to confront the underlying challenges facing Israel, before Iran, God forbid, declares its entry into the nuclear club. Only when the ayatollahs’ regime collapses and is supplanted by more moderate governance can we ensure future generations enjoy the freedom and security they rightfully deserve. —Yair Ansbacher (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)