Trump at the Center of the Upcoming Presidential Election
Former US President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, DC court on Aug. 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
08/21/2023

Al-Ahram, Egypt, August 9

The start of the 21st century was marked by a tragic event when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York, as well as targets in Washington, including the Pentagon. In response, former US President George W. Bush declared a “war on terror” in Afghanistan and Iraq, although these attempts at creating an “American century” ultimately failed. When Barack Obama entered office, he pursued an opposite approach of reducing the US’s involvement in global conflict. This ultimately set the stage for the election of Donald Trump, a vocal proponent of white nationalism. While he eventually lost the election to Joe Biden, his continued presence in American politics has caused a stir. He rejected the election’s results and incited violence from his supporters, leading to a storming of the Capitol in January 2021. The upcoming United States presidential election is certain to be electrifying, with the prosecution of former President Trump at its center. Trump has denied the 37 charges leveled against him, leading to a schism in the Republican Party between those who stand by the former president and those who don’t. Another area where the division has become evident is between the Democratic Party’s moderates, headed by President Biden, and the more radical left, headed by “the Squad.” Trump is facing numerous legal battles, including those pertaining to sexual assault, his alleged destabilization of the government, and the possession of confidential presidential documents following his departure from the White House. These sensational trials will prove to be a crucible for the US Constitution itself, as well as for global politics. —Abdel-Moneim Said (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

