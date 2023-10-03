When Will American Hegemony in the World End?

Al-Ittihad, UAE, September 21

There has been a lot of buzz in political circles lately about the potential collapse of American dominance on the global stage. Numerous intellectuals and political experts argue that the America we know today is not the same powerhouse it was in the latter half of the 20th century. It has long been predicted that the unipolar world, which emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, will soon give way to a more balanced, multipolar world. This view has gained traction as the rise of China accelerates and as Russia openly challenges the dominance of the Western bloc. Additionally, the increasing influence of countries like India, Brazil, and the other BRICS nations in forming a formidable economic alliance further strengthens the case for a shift in global power dynamics. While these analysts make a valid point, their stance is not without complexities and conflicting interpretations. The idea of a multipolar world is, in itself, a nuanced concept with various layers of meaning. America may face a slight decline from its current position, but it will undoubtedly maintain its dominance in the world for decades to come. While no other country will overtake America in the near future, it is possible that it may experience a gradual decrease in power over the course of several decades, eventually leading to a renewed focus on protecting its 50 states, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine. It is a certainty that nothing lasts forever, but the transformation into a new era will take many years to fully unfold. In today’s world, there is no denying that America holds a significant dominance in global foreign policy. It reigns supreme not only in technology, but also in the media, art, and entertainment industries. As a result, it plays a crucial role in shaping the realities of nations and individuals around the globe. Furthermore, America boasts some of the world’s most prestigious and cutting-edge universities. And let’s not forget: It also possesses the largest and most advanced military force and massive defense corporations that develop the most cutting-edge weapons. Yet, America’s dominance extends far beyond just political and military realms; a fact that often gets overlooked. Its influence can be felt in various other fields, showcasing its unparalleled might on the global stage. Without a doubt, America holds the position of the world’s leader, and while it may eventually relinquish that role, it will not happen today, tomorrow, or even next month. It could take decades. But one thing remains certain, America’s influence is not to be underestimated. Given this reality, it would be wise for other countries, such as the Arab Gulf nations, to strengthen their partnerships with the United States. However, they must also keep in mind that America may very well become a political and economic rival in the future. This must be a crucial aspect of their long-term strategies —Abdullah Nasser al-Otaibi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)