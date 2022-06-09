11.3 ALTERNATIVE MUSEUM OF SUDAN

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 20:00 - 21:15 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr Reem El Mutwalli with Amado AlFadni Sudanese Egyptian Visual Artist & Najlaa El- Ageli Founder of Noon Art discuss the exhibition.

OUR GUEST SPEAKERS: AMADO ALFADNI SUDANESE EGYPTIAN VISUAL ARTIST & NAJLA EL-AGELI FOUNDER OF NOON ART PROJECT

Amado AlFadni is an artist who was born in Cairo, Egypt in 1976 to Sudanese parents. His childhood environment was composed of both the Cairene street and the traditions of a Sudanese household. The relationship and the tension between these two different cultures strongly influenced his views, making him question the subject of identity with its related rhetoric, as well as the variables of nation and ethnicity in his work. The ‘Alternative Museum of The Sudan’ is Amado’s first solo exhibition in London, that traces the findings of his five-year journey and research into the buried histories of the people of the Sudan who were badly affected by colonialism and other interruptive external forces

Najlaa El-Ageli is an architect with over twenty years of experience in the profession. Passionate about the arts, she founded Noon Arts Projects in 2012, a small private art foundation, to promote contemporary Libyan art and expose it to the world stage. Collaborating with cultural foundations and galleries, she has curated over 16 projects and successfully shed light on the current Libyan artistic scene.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, and educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geopolitical environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years of experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.