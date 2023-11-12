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Changing the Landscape of Advertising: Introducing Saudi Arabia’s First and Largest Digital Signage Exhibition

Changing the Landscape of Advertising: Introducing Saudi Arabia’s First and Largest Digital Signage Exhibition

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2023

Tuesday, Dec. 19 - Thursday, Dec. 21 • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center,
King Abdullah Road Riyadh, Riyadh Province 11564 Saudi Arabia

“Changing the Landscape of Advertising: Introducing Saudi Arabia’s First and Largest Digital Signage Exhibition”

As the best and most comprehensive digital signage expo in the planet, IDSE has been capturing the imaginations and signage dynamics of the world for years. Now, creating a unique sphere and platform for innovations, breakthrough technologies, and matchless business opportunities for companies and prospective clients from around the world, IDSE has been able to create a peerless legacy in the international digital signage domain.

Date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Thursday, Dec. 21 • 10am to 11:30pm (check website to confirm times)

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Cost: FREE

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Changing the Landscape of Advertising
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