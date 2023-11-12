Donate
Axis Tel Aviv 2024
The Media Line Staff
11/12/2023

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 · 8:30am - 6pm • Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Location: Peres Center for Peace and Innovation,
132 Kedem Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District

Description: Axis Tel Aviv 2024: Startups. Investors. Corporations.

Axis Tel Aviv is Axis Innovation’s flagship innovation conference that connects international investors, corporations and Israeli startups.
By Axis Innovation

Date and time: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 · 8:30am – 6pm • Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Fee: From ₪671.58 [NIS]

About: Axis Tel Aviv is Axis Innovation’s flagship conference about Israeli startups and global innovation. Axis Tel Aviv is recognized as one of Israel’s most effective events for dealmaking, international investors and speakers, limited attendees, and quality content and networking.

Axis Tel Aviv, an English speaking event, is a unique opportunity to meet, learn, and network with global investors and corporations and leading Israeli tech startups. At Axis Tel Aviv, join us to discuss the latest technology and innovation challenges, watch leading Israeli startups pitch, investor panels, roundtable discussions, delicious gourmet food, and high-level networking – all from the beautiful beachside venue of the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation in Tel Aviv-Yafo. Whether you are a startup, investor, corporate innovator, or an ecosystem member looking to grow your business and network, Axis Tel Aviv is the must-attend event of the year.

