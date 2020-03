The International Kangaroo Math Competition 2020 Exam will be given across Turkey on Saturday, March 21, from 10 to 11 am.

The competition has been held since 1991, with more than 6 million students participating each year. National and international math camps, participation in international Math Olympics and hundreds more awards await students who are successful in the competition.

For more information, see http://www.kanguru-tr.com/.