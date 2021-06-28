Protecting Truth During Tension

6.4 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: ARAB HERITAGE: STITCHED
The Media Line Staff
06/28/2021

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Arab Heritage: Stitched with Dr Reem El Mutwalli & Dr Gillian Vogelsang-Eastwood, Director, Textile Research Centre, The Netherlands

About this event

The Zay Initiative aims to promote an understanding of the evolution of regional culture, building up public awareness and appreciation of this unique heritage, reaching out to like-minded individuals and institutions nationally, regionally and globally. In addition to seasonal or touring exhibitions and museum loans, the collection is accessed through the digital archive (Collection), first of its kind on a regional level, fortified by a pop-up glossary in both Arabic and English. The Zay Initiative aims to empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

The Five Pillars of the Zay Initiative are: • Collect, document and conserve Arab dress and adornment.• Present and contextualise through a digital archive and blog.• Encourage intercultural dialogue to highlight our shared humanity.• Inspire and educate designers to create for a sustainable future.• Empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

We look forward to welcoming you to this dialogue:

Arab Heritage: Stitched: Encyclopedia of Embroidery from the Arab World.

OUR GUEST: DR. GILLIAN VOGELSANG-EASTWOOD

Dr. Vogelsang-Eastwood is currently the Director of the Textile Research Centre, Leiden in the Netherlands. A professional textile and dress historian with a Ph.D. from Manchester University who worked as textile archaeologist in the Middle East for many years. Dr. Vogelsang-Eastwood is the author of numerous books and articles on the subject of textiles and dress, and is the main editor and author of the Bloomsbury (London) series Encyclopedia of Embroidery. The first volume in this series is the Encyclopedia of Embroidery from the Arab World (Dartmouth Medal 2017). The second volume, on the embroidery from Central Asia, the Iranian Plateau and the Indian subcontinent, is due late 2019.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A nonprofit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that sees the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.

