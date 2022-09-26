Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
7th Conjugate Margins Conference 2022
Mideast Streets
Marrakech
Morocco
oil and gas exploration

7th Conjugate Margins Conference 2022

The Media Line Staff
09/26/2022

Tue, Oct 18, 2022 7:00 PM - Thu, Oct 20, 2022 10:00 PM West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Location: Marrakech, Barceló Palmeraie 5 ***** Resort and Spa, Marrakech, Marraquexe-Safim 40060, Morocco

View map

Sharing Knowledge to unlock the Potential

About this event

Interested in the Atlantic Margins?

Bringing together everyone for the 7th time

Join fellow industry, academic, government researchers, and young scientists working and studying Atlantic conjugate margin basins to share knowledge and ideas on their evolution, petroleum systems, and petroleum prospectivity. Complimenting the conference’s oral and poster sessions are commercial displays and field trips, all mixed with social events and the famous Morocco hospitality!

About CMC

The Conjugate Margins Conferences have a proven record of bringing together people to share new data and ideas about the evolution of sedimentary basins and their associated petroleum systems in the Atlantic margins.

Each conference has had a successively greater number of delegates and especially students.

The organizers strive to create a gathering that encourages the building of business and research relationships with the goal of improving knowledge and prospectivity of this under-explored global petroleum province.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.