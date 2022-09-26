7th Conjugate Margins Conference 2022

Tue, Oct 18, 2022 7:00 PM - Thu, Oct 20, 2022 10:00 PM West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Location: Marrakech, Barceló Palmeraie 5 ***** Resort and Spa, Marrakech, Marraquexe-Safim 40060, Morocco

View map

Sharing Knowledge to unlock the Potential

About this event

Interested in the Atlantic Margins?

Bringing together everyone for the 7th time

Join fellow industry, academic, government researchers, and young scientists working and studying Atlantic conjugate margin basins to share knowledge and ideas on their evolution, petroleum systems, and petroleum prospectivity. Complimenting the conference’s oral and poster sessions are commercial displays and field trips, all mixed with social events and the famous Morocco hospitality!

About CMC

The Conjugate Margins Conferences have a proven record of bringing together people to share new data and ideas about the evolution of sedimentary basins and their associated petroleum systems in the Atlantic margins.

Each conference has had a successively greater number of delegates and especially students.

The organizers strive to create a gathering that encourages the building of business and research relationships with the goal of improving knowledge and prospectivity of this under-explored global petroleum province.