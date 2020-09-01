A Beautiful Death: Tomb Scenes of Ancient Egypt: Lecture 1 Old Kingdom Giza

Date and time: Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:30 am to 12 noon British Summer Time (UTC+1)

First in a series of five lectures examining tomb design and decoration in ancient Egypt – focusing on the Old Kingdom, Giza necropolis.

The primary function of the tomb in ancient Egypt was to protect the body of the deceased and ensure a supply of food and drink for eternity. Secondly, the painted decoration and grave goods guaranteed a successful afterlife by depicting correct rituals and festivals for the tomb owner. This course will examine the evolution of tomb design and decoration in collaboration with grave goods deposited in the tomb. The link between images and objects will be explored.

