Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Egypt
Archaeology
art

A Beautiful Death: Tomb Scenes of Ancient Egypt: Lecture 1 Old Kingdom Giza

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2020

Date and time: Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:30 am to 12 noon British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£7 +£1.14 fee) here.

First in a series of five lectures examining tomb design and decoration in ancient Egypt – focusing on the Old Kingdom, Giza necropolis.

The primary function of the tomb in ancient Egypt was to protect the body of the deceased and ensure a supply of food and drink for eternity. Secondly, the painted decoration and grave goods guaranteed a successful afterlife by depicting correct rituals and festivals for the tomb owner. This course will examine the evolution of tomb design and decoration in collaboration with grave goods deposited in the tomb. The link between images and objects will be explored.

This ticket is for one lecture.

A handbook is provided for the course and articles and links sent out as appropriate.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.