A Conversation with Sa’ed Atshan
Mideast Streets
Palestine
LGBT

A Conversation with Sa’ed Atshan

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 6 to 7:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

The Decoloniality Reading Circle is hosting a conversation with Sa’ed Atshan to discuss his book Queer Palestine and the Empire of Critique

This conversation is part of the decoloniality reading circle gatherings. Our next meeting on Wednesday, September 30th at 6 pm London time, we will have Dr. Sa’ed Atshan join us for a panel discussion of his work particularly his book “Queer Palestine and the Empire of Critique” (2020).

Learn more about Dr. Atshan: https://www.swarthmore.edu/faculty-sa’ed-atshan

We are assigning the first chapter of his book as a reading. Please take time to read it if you can!

