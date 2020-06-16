Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Human Rights
Palestinians
West Bank
Virginia

A Conversation With the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2020

Date and time: Thursday, June 17, 2020, 7:30 to 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Northern Virginia Chapter of UUJME (Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East) invites you to join us online on Wednesday, June 17th at 7:30 pm to learn about work of the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights (VCHR). Our chapter of the UUJME is one of 17 member organizations of VCHR whose work involves advancing awareness and positive action toward social justice for Palestine. You will be surprised to learn of the extensive work of the Israel lobby in Virginia. VCHR is working to remove biased and misleading language about Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in Virginia textbooks, to block Virginia tax money from supporting Israeli businesses in Virginia and to oppose solar power installations in Virginia by an Israeli firm that violates Palestinian rights in the West Bank. VCHR is pro-peace, pro-equal rights and committed to nonviolent solutions.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.