A Conversation With the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights

Date and time: Thursday, June 17, 2020, 7:30 to 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Northern Virginia Chapter of UUJME (Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East) invites you to join us online on Wednesday, June 17th at 7:30 pm to learn about work of the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights (VCHR). Our chapter of the UUJME is one of 17 member organizations of VCHR whose work involves advancing awareness and positive action toward social justice for Palestine. You will be surprised to learn of the extensive work of the Israel lobby in Virginia. VCHR is working to remove biased and misleading language about Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in Virginia textbooks, to block Virginia tax money from supporting Israeli businesses in Virginia and to oppose solar power installations in Virginia by an Israeli firm that violates Palestinian rights in the West Bank. VCHR is pro-peace, pro-equal rights and committed to nonviolent solutions.