Adopt-A-Safta Live Auction

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2020

Date: September 8-10, 2020

More information here.

Adopt-A-Safta is an Israeli nonprofit pairing young adults with lonely Holocaust Survivors. Applying the Big Brother/Big Sister model, our volunteers adopt a grandmother/father in need of love and attention.

Join us September 8-10, 2020 when we team up with Curio Auctions to honor Israel’s Founding Generation before Rosh Hashanah. Funds raised from this online event will benefit Adopt-A-Safta’s global expansion efforts to support lonely Holocaust survivors in Jewish communities across the world.

