Aerospace in the Middle East Recruitment Event
Mideast Streets
Middle East
Defense
Aerospace
Recruitment
professionals

Aerospace in the Middle East Recruitment Event

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2023

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 14:00 - 20:00 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We’re excited to partner with top companies in the Middle East working in defense to bring you unique and rewarding career opportunities!

Join us for our exclusive virtual recruitment event for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations professionals in the Aerospace industry. We’re excited to connect with skilled individuals who are looking for unique and rewarding career opportunities in the Middle East with top companies working in defense.

At this event, you’ll have the chance to connect with experienced recruitment consultants who specialise in the Aerospace industry. They’ll provide insights into the latest job openings and share details about the exciting projects these companies are working on. Our virtual platform makes it easy to participate from anywhere in the world, with no travel required.

We’re looking for passionate professionals with experience on the Mechanical, Avionics or Weapons of Fast Jets to join these amazing teams. Whether you’re looking to take the next step in your career or explore new opportunities, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Register today to secure your spot and connect with top recruitment consultants in the industry. We can’t wait to see you there!

