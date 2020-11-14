Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

AKU-ISMC Virtual Open Day 19 November
Mideast Streets
Islam
Muslim culture

AKU-ISMC Virtual Open Day 19 November

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2020

Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm GMT

Register here.

Find out more about AKU-ISMC’s Masters in Muslim Cultures at the next Virtual Open Day 19 November at 12 noon London time.

About this Event

Are you interested in studying at the Aga Khan University Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations (AKU-ISMC) in London?

Join AKU-ISMC students, staff and academics online for a Virtual Open Day on 19 November at 12 noon London time . The zoom link to join is here

Learn about our MA in Muslim Cultures, find out about admissions, quiz current students on academic life, and have the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Applications opened on Tuesday September 1 for AKU-ISMC’s popular MA in Muslim Cultures. Based in London’s King’s Cross, our internationally recognised three-semester MA in Muslim Cultures offers students a world-class interdisciplinary educational opportunity with renowned scholars in the humanities and social sciences.

The programme consists of a number of different elements: core and elective courses, an optional field-based Language Immersion Programme, a Communications and Leadership Programme and fieldwork which contributes to a thesis. All applications received by 29 January 2021 will receive consideration and a decision by March 2021. Financial assistance is available to ensure that no individual be denied entry because of inability to pay tuition, living expenses and other costs. Any queries should be directed to ismc.admissions@aku.edu.

This event is free and online.

