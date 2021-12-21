Al Firdaus Ensemble in Concert, LIVE stream from Madrid

Sat, 8 Jan 2022 18:00 - Mon, 10 Jan 2022 20:00 Central European Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (€12) here.

Al Firdaus Ensemble offer an opportunity to experience a rich musical and spiritual journey uplifting and nourishing for the soul.

About this event

The concert will include favourites from both albums Nur and Safa and some songs from our new album Shifà in the intimate space where we frequently perform, Espacio Ronda, in the heart of Madrid.

For those in different time zones, the live stream will be available for 48 hours so that everyone who has purchased a ticket will have the opportunity to view the concert.

Al Firdaus is where a rich variety of plants and flowers flourish together producing a rich and harmonious and intimate garden. The members of the group with their different cultural and musical backgrounds contribute to producing the unique sound of Al Firdaus, a synthesis of musical traditions, Western classical, Celtic, Arabic, Turkish, Andalusi, and Flamenco. They aspire through their music to inspire the highest sentiments and hope that their music can play a role in building bridges between cultures and spreading peace in these turbulent times.

Ali Keeler: Violin and vocals

Youssef El Mezghildi: Qanun and chorus

Luisa Gutierrez: Cello and chorus

Muhammad Dominguez: Percussion and chorus